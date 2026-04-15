AI Skills Fest: ‘Prompt engineering’ is key in communicating effectively with AI systems – Deloitte Data Analytics professional

A Data Analytics Consultant at Deloitte Ghana, Richard Quainoo, has delivered a compelling presentation on prompt engineering at the recent AI Skills Fest, emphasizing the growing importance of effectively communicating with artificial intelligence systems in today’s digital economy.

In his session titled “Prompt Like a Pro,” Mr. Quainoo broke down the concept of prompt engineering into simple, practical steps, demonstrating how individuals can significantly improve the quality of AI generated outputs.

He introduced the Task, Context, Reference, Evaluate, and Iterate (T.C.R.E.I) framework as a structured approach to crafting effective prompts.

According to him, the difference between poor and exceptional AI outputs often lies not in the tool itself, but in how instructions are given.

He explained that vague prompts, lack of context, and unstructured requests frequently lead to inaccurate or unusable results, while clear and detailed prompts unlock the full potential of AI systems.

He also highlighted a key message that resonated strongly with participants: what once required complex coding can now be achieved through well-crafted prompts. Referencing a statement by the Chief Executive Officer of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang that English would become the programming language of the future, Mr. Quainoo noted that this future is no longer distant but already unfolding in the present.

Mr. Quainoo further outlined the practical benefits of mastering prompt engineering, including improved efficiency, higher quality outputs, better return on AI investments, and increased competitiveness in the job market.

Beyond the technical aspects, he also addressed the risks associated with generative AI, such as hallucinations, bias, and data privacy concerns. He urged participants to adopt responsible AI practices by verifying outputs, protecting sensitive information, and maintaining human oversight in all AI assisted processes.

“AI is a powerful tool, but it is not infallible. The responsibility still lies with the user to ensure accuracy and ethical use,” he stated.

The event also featured other notable speakers, including sessions on AI for data analysis, vibe coding, and building applications using modern AI platforms, providing attendees with a well-rounded view of current trends and opportunities in the AI space.

Mr. Quainoo concluded his presentation by encouraging participants to move beyond casual use of AI tools and adopt a more structured, iterative approach to prompting. He stressed that those who develop strong prompting skills will not only use AI more effectively but will also position themselves as leaders in an increasingly AI driven world.

The AI Skills Fest brought together professionals, students, and technology enthusiasts, all eager to explore the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. The event featured a lineup of speakers who shared practical insights into various AI applications, including data analysis, software development, and application building.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.