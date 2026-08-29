Akufo-Addo mourns late Ya-Naa Abukari II at Gbewaa Palace

Audio By Carbonatix
Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has visited the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi to mourn the late overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abukari II.
The former President called on the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya-Naa, to extend his condolences to the traditional authority and the people of Dagbon following the passing of the late overlord.
Member of Parliament for Karaga and former Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, who accompanied Nana Akufo-Addo to the palace, described the visit as an honour and said it was deeply meaningful to witness the former President pay tribute to the late Ya-Naa.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, August 29, Dr Amin Adam said he was humbled to witness the tribute to the “enduring bond” between Nana Akufo-Addo and the late overlord.
He said Dagbon would continue to remember the former President’s role in the peaceful restoration of unity in the Kingdom, as the people honour the legacy and reign of Ya-Naa Abukari II.
The late Ya-Naa Abukari II had previously expressed gratitude to Nana Akufo-Addo for his contribution to peace and stability in Dagbon.
In 2020, the overlord praised the former President for his role in the peace process and described the prevailing peace in Dagbon as a source of pride for the Kingdom.
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