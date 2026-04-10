Akwapim-Akropong Chieftaincy Clash: One dead after Police shoot-out

A man has been shot dead following a prolonged gun battle with police during an operation linked to a chieftaincy dispute at Akwapim-Akropong in the Eastern Region.

The deceased, identified as Kwasi Ansah Eku, also known as “Dragon”, reportedly resisted arrest and opened fire on officers during the operation, which lasted for about two hours.

Police said a pump-action gun, along with a number of spent and live AA cartridges, was retrieved from the suspect after the exchange.

Police operation

A police situational report indicated that the operation was carried out in the early hours of April 10, 2026, by personnel from the Eastern Regional Police Intelligence Directorate, supported by the National Headquarters.

The exercise formed part of efforts to apprehend individuals captured in videos allegedly taking part in violent clashes during the Awukudae celebration in Akropong on April 8.

“Personnel went to house located in Akuffo Road to arrest suspect Kwasi Ansah Eku a.k.a Dragon. Police announced their presence and called suspect come out of the room.

“As Police attempted forcing ingress suspect fired several shots at Police. Police returned fire and in the gunfire exchange which lasted for about two hours he was shot dead. His body was retrieved,” the report said.

Arrests and investigations

Police said three other suspects were arrested during the operation. They were identified as Bright Ofori Asante, also known as “Bonto”, aged 33; Kwame Ayeh, also known as “Saboba”, aged 41; and Elvis Adjei, aged 19.

The three are alleged to have obstructed the police and were also identified in footage linked to the earlier disturbances.

“The suspects have been sent to Koforidua while the body sent to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy. Exhibit to wit one Pump Action and a number of spent AA cartridges and live ones were found on the suspect,” the report said.

Rising tensions

The incident underscores heightened tensions surrounding chieftaincy disputes in the area, with authorities stepping up efforts to restore calm and bring those involved in recent clashes to justice.

Police say investigations are ongoing.

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