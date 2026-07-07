Alajo residents seek compensation ahead of planned demolition of waterways structures

Residents of Alajo in Greater Accra have appealed to the government to provide support and compensation ahead of the planned demolition of structures built along waterways.

While some residents have welcomed the exercise, they are calling for assistance to help them relocate, as they admit the structures pose risks during heavy rains.

One resident said the recent floods have heightened fears among residents, but many cannot afford to move without support.

“Just last week when it rained, they did not tell us they were coming to demolish the buildings here. We know our lives are at risk, but there is no money to move from here. The government should at least compensate us,” she said.

She added that if residents had the financial means, many would have relocated long ago.

“If we had the money, we would have moved long time ago. We are leaving, but we need support,” she said.

Another resident said the danger posed by flooding is clear, but lack of resources has made relocation difficult.

“We see death staring at us, but we don’t have support. We are pleading with the government to help us,” he said.

Another woman said residents are not opposed to the demolition exercise but want assistance to find alternative accommodation.

“The demolition is not a problem, but we plead with them to support us so we can add something and move from here to settle somewhere else,” she said.

Some residents also urged authorities to ensure the drains are cleared after the demolition exercise to prevent further flooding.

One resident said leaving debris and choked gutters behind would worsen the situation.

“If they demolish the buildings and leave the gutters choked, it will become a big problem. We are begging President Mahama to stand with us at Alajo because we are sinking. Whatever the problem is, they should come and help resolve it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said authorities will soon begin desilting drains in the area and demolishing structures built directly on the banks of waterways.

He added that steps are also being taken to compensate affected residents as part of measures to address the flooding situation.

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