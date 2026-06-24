Gov’t awaits BoG licence to operationalise Women’s Development Bank – Ampem Nyarko

The Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, has confirmed that the government has successfully registered the company established to operationalise the Women’s Development Bank, with the project now awaiting an operating licence from the Bank of Ghana before full implementation can begin.

According to him, a total of GH¢51.3 million was allocated in 2025 for the intervention, with a further GH¢450 million provided in the 2026 budget to support its implementation and expansion.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, June 24, Mr Nyarko confirmed that significant preparatory work had already been completed towards the establishment of the Women's Development Bank.

"The company WDB Ghana Limited has been registered; we are waiting for an operating licence from the Bank of Ghana to operationalise the Women's Bank," Mr Ampem Nyarko told the House.

He disclosed that WDB Ghana Limited was incorporated on January 26 and that the government has since submitted an application to the Bank of Ghana seeking approval to commence operations.

"Mr Speaker, I can confirm that a lot of preparatory work has been done. On the 26th of January, the company WDB Ghana Limited was incorporated. The government has subsequently applied to the Bank of Ghana for the licence to operate the Women's Development Bank," he said.

Mr Ampem Nyarko further assured Parliament that the Finance Minister would provide a comprehensive update on the initiative during the mid-year fiscal policy review scheduled for July.

He emphasised that the government remains committed to the successful rollout of the bank, which is aimed at expanding financial inclusion and strengthening economic opportunities for women and women-led businesses across the country.

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