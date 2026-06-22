Alleged fugitive car snatcher arrested, colleagues gunned down

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested a fugitive suspect in connection with a series of car snatching robberies and vehicle thefts in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, William Opoku, also known as Father Blessing, was arrested during an intelligence-led operation at Ahwiaa near Kumasi after police identified the hideouts of his team at Ahwiaa and Pankrono.

His two alleged accomplices, Suley, alias “Shangu Spirit”, and another suspect identified as “Long Story”, were pronounced dead at the hospital after a gun battle with the Police.

A press release copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said: “During interrogation, the suspect admitted involvement in several vehicle thefts, including the stealing of a Toyota Corolla on the Anwiankwanta–Asanso stretch, a Police officer’s Toyota Corolla at Pankrono, another Toyota Corolla at Moro Market and a white Toyota Corolla at Anloga Junction, all in Kumasi”.

Police said he subsequently led the police to recover the white Toyota Corolla from a workshop where it was undergoing repairs.

He also confessed to his involvement in an attack on a Police officer at Kronum Brokutu on July 5, 2025, during which an AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition were stolen.

“The suspect further identified his accomplices as Prince alias Killer Wooah, Suley alias Shangu Spirit, Bonkro alias Okoronko, Aki and Yaw Antwi.”

The release said: “Police mounted a follow-up operation on June 17, 2026 and spotted Suley alias Shangu Spirit, Bonkro alias Okoronko, and another suspect riding an unregistered Honda PCX motorbike”.

In an attempt to arrest them, the rider allegedly knocked down a police officer and opened fire whilst fleeing.

Police returned fire, during which Suley and another suspect, identified as Long Story, sustained gunshot injuries, as Bonkro escaped.

“Suspect Suley alias Shangu Spirit has been linked to several car snatching and vehicle theft cases, including those at Anwiankwanta–Asanso, Anloga Junction and Moro Market, as well as the attack on the Police officer.”

“The stolen AK-47 rifle is believed to be with William Opoku, alias Father Blessing, for safekeeping.”

The injured suspects were rushed to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital for treatment, but were pronounced dead on arrival, the release said.

Their bodies had been deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy, it stated.

“Suspect Opoku is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations, whilst efforts have been intensified to arrest the remaining accomplices, including Bonkro, and to recover the stolen vehicles, the AK-47 rifle, and ammunition.”

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