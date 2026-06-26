Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has deployed a waste management truck to the Kaneshie Market to clear an overflowing heap of refuse that had sparked growing concerns among traders and residents over sanitation and public health.
The truck arrived at the market on Friday, June 26, to evacuate the large pile of waste that had accumulated near one of the main entrances to the busy commercial hub.
The intervention follows complaints from traders and residents, who warned that the overflowing refuse container had become a serious health hazard and was disrupting business activities at the market.
A visit to the market earlier by JoyNews revealed a pungent stench from the refuse collection point, which serves as the main dumping site for waste generated within the market.
Many traders expressed concern that conducting business in such unsanitary conditions exposed both vendors and customers to potential health risks, particularly during the rainy season when waste can quickly become a breeding ground for disease-causing organisms.
Some also feared the worsening sanitation conditions could drive customers away, leading to a decline in sales and further affecting their livelihoods.
The deployment of the AMA waste management truck is expected to provide temporary relief to traders and restore cleanliness around the market entrance.
However, traders are urging the Assembly to implement a more sustainable waste management strategy, including more frequent collection of refuse and measures to prevent residents outside the market from using the facility as an alternative dumping site.
Latest Stories
-
AMA deploys truck to clear refuse at Kaneshie Market entrance
5 minutes
-
Antoine Semenyo hails Luka Modrić as “one of the best midfielders of the current era”
11 minutes
-
Sedina Tamakloe in Nsawam Prison after medical care at Police Hospital – Manasseh Azure claims
32 minutes
-
Businesses urged to leverage international markets as Ghana, Turkey strengthen investment ties
38 minutes
-
Ing. Samuel Antwi eyes NPP Manhyia South chairmanship, pledges unity
43 minutes
-
GEPA opens Ghana Trade House in Philadelphia, deepening commercial footprint in U.S
49 minutes
-
Ghana joins Coalition to Grow Carbon Markets to strengthen climate action
56 minutes
-
Why fuel prices haven’t fallen yet despite falling global oil prices
58 minutes
-
FSD Africa, British High Commission, GIIF launch Green PPF
59 minutes
-
When diversity wins: The Paradox of racism in modern football
1 hour
-
Today’s front pages: Friday, June 26, 2026
2 hours
-
Ecobank Ghana plants 2,000 trees at Chipa Forest to support national reforestation drive
2 hours
-
Bole-Bamboi MP to commission renovated classroom blocks to improve learning environment
2 hours
-
Father’s Day: UMB marks occasion with courtesy call on Mahama
2 hours
-
AG opposes bid to delay judgment in Wontumi Samreboi trial
3 hours