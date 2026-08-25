AmCham Ghana, GRA hold U.S.-Ghana dialogue on tax transparency and business confidence

Audio By Carbonatix
The American Chamber of Commerce, Ghana (AmCham Ghana), in partnership with the U.S. Embassy Economic and Commercial Section, has held a U.S.-Ghana Commercial Dialogue with the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Akwesi Sarpong, to discuss tax transparency, compliance and measures to strengthen business confidence.
The forum, held on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at the residence of the U.S. Chief of Mission in Accra, brought together private-sector leaders and senior GRA officials under the theme, “Advancing Tax Transparency and Business Confidence.” In his welcome remarks, AmCham Ghana Board Director Nana Joe Mensah stressed the importance of candid discussions and continued policy engagement between the private sector and government institutions.
AmCham Ghana Chief Executive Officer Doris Afanyedey said concerns raised by members through the Chamber’s sector committees showed that the GRA was central to several challenges confronting businesses.
“If you were to put a Venn diagram together, GRA would be right in the middle,” Nana Joe Mensah said, while emphasising that the Chamber viewed the engagement as an opportunity for dialogue rather than a list of demands.
Mr Sarpong outlined the GRA’s ongoing reform agenda, including reviews of the VAT Act, Customs Act and Excise Bill, as well as an upcoming review of the Income Tax Act.
He also highlighted the expanded use of technology for tax compliance and reporting, improved dispute resolution and measures to support small businesses.
During the moderated session, private-sector participants raised concerns about VAT refund timelines, access to compliance certificates and incentives for local value addition, with the Commissioner-General committing to continued engagement with AmCham members on the issues.
Latest Stories
-
Interior Ministry introduces TraffiTech to track and penalise road traffic offenders
2 minutes
-
Rising demand for T-bills to be sustained, yields to compress further
5 minutes
-
Palmer and Rodgers star in Chelsea win over Fulham
40 minutes
-
Mahama to headline 7th Africa Sustainability Report Summit
43 minutes
-
UN peacekeepers killed in an ambush in South Sudan
1 hour
-
AmCham Ghana, GRA hold U.S.-Ghana dialogue on tax transparency and business confidence
1 hour
-
Today’s Front pages: Tuesday, August 25, 2026
2 hours
-
Mahama Ayariga to face Appointments Committee vetting on Thursday
2 hours
-
Mahama’s announcement of Agalga as Majority Leader did not follow procedure – Bagbin
2 hours
-
Zoomlion begins eight-day disinfection exercise across 22 assemblies in Central Region
2 hours
-
DVLA Deputy CEO adjudged overall best student at Ghana Armed Forces Staff College
3 hours
-
IMF urges tighter controls over GoldBod programme amid concerns over BoG losses
3 hours
-
Appointments Committee to vet Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings today
3 hours
-
GMA strengthens competencies of seafarer examiners, instructors
3 hours
-
‘Crime is crime’ – Mahama Ayariga cautions MPs against shielding politicians from prosecution
3 hours