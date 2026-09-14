No weekend game for Manchester derby VAR officials

Audio By Carbonatix
The video assistant referee for the Manchester derby, Matt Donohue, and his assistant VAR, Blake Antrobus, have not been appointed for this weekend's Premier League games.
The decision was made by the Premier League refereeing body, Pro Ref's chief refereeing officer, Howard Webb, and the management team.
It follows Pro Ref admitting to an "error of judgement" in awarding Erling Haaland's winning goal for Manchester City at Manchester United on Sunday.
The striker scored in the 60th minute at Old Trafford when he turned in a shot at the back post from Josko Gvardiol's cross.
His effort was initially disallowed for offside, but after VAR intervention, the goal was awarded as the Norwegian was ruled to have been onside by Patrick Dorgu's boot.
However, there was debate over whether the goal should have been disallowed for City midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who was in an offside position and interfered with play as he dived to head the ball in a central position before Haaland's finish.
"It was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective," said Pro Ref in a statement.
"However, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review."
City, who had Phil Foden sent off after 23 minutes, maintained their 100% league record from four games with the victory.
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