Football

No weekend game for Manchester derby VAR officials

Source: BBC  
  14 September 2026 11:55pm
Erling Haaland's goal gave 10-man Manchester City victory at Manchester United on Sunday
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The video assistant referee for the Manchester derby, Matt Donohue, and his assistant VAR, Blake Antrobus, have not been appointed for this weekend's Premier League games.

The decision was made by the Premier League refereeing body, Pro Ref's chief refereeing officer, Howard Webb, and the management team.

It follows Pro Ref admitting to an "error of judgement" in awarding Erling Haaland's winning goal for Manchester City at Manchester United on Sunday.

The striker scored in the 60th minute at Old Trafford when he turned in a shot at the back post from Josko Gvardiol's cross.

His effort was initially disallowed for offside, but after VAR intervention, the goal was awarded as the Norwegian was ruled to have been onside by Patrick Dorgu's boot.

However, there was debate over whether the goal should have been disallowed for City midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who was in an offside position and interfered with play as he dived to head the ball in a central position before Haaland's finish.

"It was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective," said Pro Ref in a statement.

"However, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review."

City, who had Phil Foden sent off after 23 minutes, maintained their 100% league record from four games with the victory.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group