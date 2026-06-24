Queiroz fumes at VAR after Ghana draw with England, claims officials missed penalty and red card

Carlos Queiroz has launched an attack on VAR officials following Ghana's hard-fought goalless draw with England, claiming they were "on vacation" and missed a clear penalty and red card that could have handed the Black Stars a famous victory.

Speaking after the match at the Gillette Stadium, the Portuguese coach praised his players' fighting spirit and defensive organisation, but could not hide his frustration at what he described as a pivotal refereeing decision in the second half.

"A clear penalty, red card. Do you have any doubts about that? You guys who saw the game, have any doubts about that? Or is it only me who was in the game?" Queiroz said, his voice dripping with sarcasm.

"I'm not sure if VAR is still working in the World Cup. I have some doubts about that because another penalty that they need to give to Ghana, a clear penalty against England. VAR went for a coffee. It's natural. I would like them to also take my coffee once in a while."

The incident in question occurred when substitute Prince Adu broke through the England defence and appeared to be brought down by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with Queiroz insisting it was both a penalty and a red card offence.

Despite the controversy, Queiroz was full of praise for his players, who executed a disciplined 4-5-1 system that frustrated England's attacking talents for long periods. The Black Stars limited the Three Lions to just six first-half shots, none of which were on target.

"That was a tough game, no doubt. Very competitive, intense," Queiroz said. "The first 45 minutes were England playing. They expressed their football. We put in place our strategic plan. It was to block them and frustrate them since the first minute until the end of the first half, which we did."

He continued: "This showed that a football game is not only about tactics and techniques. It's about bravery, courage, determination, and intelligence. The first half was about that. They've been better than us in terms of football. We've been better than them in terms of fighting spirit and determination."

The Ghana coach also hailed the performance of Benjamin Asare, who started in goal for the injured Lawrence Ati-Zigi and produced a composed display. "Usually, I don't like to talk about individual players. But I think he deserves applause. He was brilliant," Queiroz said.

Asare was one of four changes to the Ghana lineup, with Thomas Partey returning from his visa-enforced absence, alongside Kwasi Sibo, Inaki Williams, and the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper.

Queiroz also revealed that he is not yet sure if Ati-Zigi will be fit for Ghana's final group match against Croatia on June 28, where a win would guarantee qualification for the knockout stages.

"We lost four players weeks before the World Cup—Salisu, Kudus, lost Zigi against Panama, and Djiku days before we started camping," Queiroz said. "To rebuild in two weeks, since I took the team, I had 14 training sessions with them. The dedication and commitment of the players are brilliant. A unique experience in my life."

When asked about a heated exchange with Jude Bellingham at half-time, Queiroz played down the incident. "It was just the normal things of football. Football cannot turn into a salon of dancing with tuxedos. This is something for brave people," he said.

Queiroz also addressed Djed Spence's decision not to shake hands with Thomas Partey, refusing to be drawn into any political narrative. "We refuse to be part of people who try to bring dust and politics inside the game. We fight to keep the front lines sacred," he said.

With four points from two matches, Ghana are well placed to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2010. But Queiroz insisted the job is not yet done. "We have won nothing yet. We're just on our way to reach the main goal, which is to qualify the team for the second round," he said.

"And I would like to remind everyone that we lost four players weeks before the World Cup. This effort that the team is doing is dedicated to these four players, starting members of the squad."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.