Animal Welfare League urges Ghana government to adopt cage free poultry farming over battery cages

The Animal Welfare League has called on the government to promote cage-free poultry farming instead of battery-cage systems, arguing that Ghana's traditional nkokɔ nkitinkiti method offers a more humane and sustainable approach to raising chickens.

The appeal was made during the Hospitality with Heart Awards held in Accra, where hotels were recognised for sourcing eggs from farms that adhere to higher animal welfare standards.

Speaking at the event, Senior Communications Lead at the Animal Welfare League, Dr Emmanuel Nyamekye, said the country's growing demand for poultry products should be matched with farming practices that prioritise the welfare of animals.

He noted that free-range systems allow chickens to roam freely in healthier environments and exhibit their natural behaviours.

"We believe government should support policies that encourage farmers to move away from battery-cage systems and adopt production methods that prioritise animal welfare without compromising food security," Dr Nyamekye said.

He stressed that encouraging humane farming practices would not only improve animal welfare but also contribute to a more sustainable food production system.

The organisation is also urging businesses, particularly those in the hospitality industry, to support responsible sourcing by purchasing eggs from farms that meet higher animal welfare standards.

General Manager of Ibis Styles Accra Airport, Shakti Singh, said consumers are becoming increasingly interested in how their food is produced, making ethical sourcing an important consideration for hotels.

He said the hospitality sector has a responsibility to support farming practices that are both sustainable and humane.

"Responsible sourcing is becoming an essential part of meeting guests' expectations," he noted.

Organisers of the Hospitality with Heart Awards said the initiative seeks to encourage businesses to source food responsibly while raising public awareness about animal welfare and sustainable agriculture.

The Animal Welfare League is encouraging poultry farmers, businesses and consumers to embrace farming practices that improve animal welfare while contributing to a more resilient and sustainable food system in Ghana.

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