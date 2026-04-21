Anlo MP warns government over worsening coastal destruction in Volta Region

The Member of Parliament for Anlo, Richard Kwame Sefa, has cautioned the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration over what he described as worsening coastal erosion and flooding challenges in parts of the Volta Region.

He warned that if urgent action is not taken to address the escalating tidal wave situation and persistent flooding from the Volta Lake, the government could face significant public backlash from affected communities.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday, April 21, Mr Sefa raised concerns about the growing impact of sea erosion along the Volta coastline.

“What at all is it, I want to caution the government of Ghana, especially my government, which is in power now, the NDC, that if we don't play around this game very well, we may not be laughing at the right side of our mouth very soon,” he said.

“Because, let me be frank with you. Those that we think were not top of issues are now reasoning,” he added.

Mr Sefa called for immediate and coordinated interventions to safeguard affected communities, stressing that the continued destruction is threatening livelihoods, homes and the safety of residents along both coastal and lakefront areas.

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