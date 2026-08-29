Anta Education Fund beneficiaries rise to 1,519 as Amin Adam supports 200 more students

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Karaga and former Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has provided financial support to 200 students from various tertiary institutions to enable them to pay their school fees.
The latest intervention, which was made in Karaga, forms part of the MP’s ongoing efforts under the Anta Education Fund to ease the financial burden on students and families in the constituency.
According to Dr Amin Adam, the latest beneficiaries bring to 1,519 the total number of students who have benefited from the fund since its establishment in 2020.
In a Facebook post, Dr Amin Adam said the initiative was established to provide educational support to students in the Pishigu area of the Karaga Constituency and has since expanded its impact across the constituency.
He stressed that education remained central to his development agenda, saying, “Education remains our priority; and we will continue to give greater attention to the education of our people.”
The Karaga MP said the continued investment in education was necessary to give young people the opportunity to pursue tertiary education despite financial difficulties.
“Yesterday in Karaga, we provided support to 200 students from various tertiary educational institutions to pay their fees,” he stated, adding that the intervention had contributed to the growing number of beneficiaries under the Anta Education Fund.
The latest initiative further reinforces Dr Amin Adam’s stated commitment to using education as a tool for improving opportunities for young people in the constituency.
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