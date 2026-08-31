Mahama’s administration is Ghana’s worst ever – Amin Adam

Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has described the John Dramani Mahama administration as the “worst government in Ghana’s history.”

He also urged residents of Nyangbulun to reflect on their decision to vote the New Patriotic Party (NPP) out of power in the 2024 general election.

Speaking to residents of the community, Dr Amin Adam said he had deliberately stepped aside for two years to allow the current administration time to govern and demonstrate what it could deliver.

“The John Dramani Mahama government is the worst government in Ghana’s history, and this is clear for all to see, I hope. You voted the NPP out of power, and I intentionally stepped aside for two years to see what they would do.”

His comments came during a visit to Nyangbulun in the Karaga District of the Northern Region, where he supported the community with several interventions, including the construction of a new Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound to improve access to healthcare.

He also donated GH¢20,000 towards the medical treatment of the community Imam’s son.

Amin Adam promises water intervention

Dr Amin Adam further pledged to help address the community’s water challenges, promising to repair its broken water pipe within a week.

He said the interventions formed part of his continued commitment to supporting communities in the Karaga Constituency despite the NPP being in opposition.

The former Finance Minister’s comments come amid renewed political debate over the performance of the Mahama administration as the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) approaches its second year in office.

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