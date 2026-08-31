National

Amin Adam commissions four health facilities in Karaga

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  31 August 2026 8:41am
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Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has commissioned four health facilities in communities within the Karaga Constituency to improve access to healthcare for residents.

The facilities, located in Sung, Nyensobga, Nyengbolo and Kokpelga, were commissioned on Sunday, August 30, 2026. According to Dr Amin Adam, the projects are intended to bring essential medical services closer to constituents and reduce the difficulties residents face in accessing healthcare.

In a Facebook post on Monday, August 31, Dr Amin Adam expressed appreciation to the Karaga District Health Directorate for posting medical staff to the newly commissioned facilities and for its continued support to residents in the communities.

He also commended the traditional chiefs for releasing land to facilitate the construction of the health facilities, stressing that their support had contributed to the delivery of the projects and the expansion of healthcare services across the constituency.

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