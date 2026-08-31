Amin Adam pays tribute to late Tolon Paramount Chief

Karaga MP and former Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has paid tribute to the late Paramount Chief of the Tolon Traditional Area, Naa Yab Tolon-Naa, Major (Rtd.) Sulemana Abubakari, describing him as a leader whose life reflected several distinguished legacies.

Dr Amin Adam said he joined mourners at the three-day funeral prayer, known as Adua, held in honour of the late chief, who passed away after a period of service to the Tolon Traditional Area.

In a Facebook post on Friday, August 29, Dr Amin Adam described the late Naa Yab Tolon-Naa as a warrior, statesman, humanitarian and traditional ruler, highlighting the different dimensions of his life and service to the people.

“Yesterday, we observed the three-day funeral prayer (Adua) held in honour of the late Paramount Chief of the Tolon Traditional Area, Naa Yab Tolon-Naa, Major (Rtd.) Sulemana Abubakari.

He embodied four distinct legacies in one: a warrior, a statesman, a humanitarian, and a traditional ruler. Rest in perfect peace, my Chief,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.