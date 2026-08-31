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Amin Adam pays tribute to late Tolon Paramount Chief

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  31 August 2026 4:42am
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Karaga MP and former Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has paid tribute to the late Paramount Chief of the Tolon Traditional Area, Naa Yab Tolon-Naa, Major (Rtd.) Sulemana Abubakari, describing him as a leader whose life reflected several distinguished legacies.

Dr Amin Adam said he joined mourners at the three-day funeral prayer, known as Adua, held in honour of the late chief, who passed away after a period of service to the Tolon Traditional Area.

In a Facebook post on Friday, August 29, Dr Amin Adam described the late Naa Yab Tolon-Naa as a warrior, statesman, humanitarian and traditional ruler, highlighting the different dimensions of his life and service to the people.

“Yesterday, we observed the three-day funeral prayer (Adua) held in honour of the late Paramount Chief of the Tolon Traditional Area, Naa Yab Tolon-Naa, Major (Rtd.) Sulemana Abubakari.

He embodied four distinct legacies in one: a warrior, a statesman, a humanitarian, and a traditional ruler. Rest in perfect peace, my Chief,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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