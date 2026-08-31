‘Bawumia will become President whether NDC likes it or not’ – Amin Adam

Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has declared that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will become President of Ghana.

He stated that this is regardless of opposition from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“If the NDC likes it or not, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will become the President of the Republic,” Dr Amin Adam said while addressing residents of Kpukpalga after commissioning a modern Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound he built for the community.

He also accused the NDC government of failing to properly understand the needs of Ghanaians, particularly people living in rural farming communities such as Kpukpalga.

According to him, proposals such as constructing a 24-hour market or introducing a dollar exchange rate arrangement for communities like Kpukpalga amount to a waste of public resources because the residents are predominantly farmers.

He argued that the priority should instead be measures that directly improve the livelihoods of farmers.

Dr Amin Adam said the people need reliable and remunerative prices for their farm produce, as well as a reduction in the cost of farming inputs, to make agriculture more profitable and sustainable.

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