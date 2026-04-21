Anti-corruption crusader demands decentralisation of presidential powers

Audio By Carbonatix
Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, Chief Crusader of Crusaders Against Corruption, has renewed calls for a national conversation on the concentration of power in the hands of the President, insisting that Ghana must urgently decentralise executive authority as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.
Speaking on the issue, Wilson Jnr argued that the current constitutional arrangement grants the President excessive powers that undermine checks and balances, weaken institutions, and fuel corruption.
He noted that for Ghana’s democracy to mature, power must be dispersed and shared across independent bodies rather than centered in one office.
According to him, the path to reform lies in revisiting the work of the Constitutional Review Commission. Wilson Jnr urged Ghanaians from all walks of life to unite and demand the release and full implementation of the Commission’s report.
He stressed that citizens need to know whether the executive provisions of the constitution can be legally and practically decentralised to ensure greater transparency and institutional independence.
“This is not about politics. It is about the future of our governance system,” he said. “If we are serious about fighting corruption and building strong institutions, then we can not continue with a system where one office holds the power to appoint, influence, and control nearly every arm of government.”
Wilson Jnr believes that decentralising presidential powers will empower state institutions to function without fear or favor, reduce political interference, and restore public trust in governance. He called on civil society, religious bodies, traditional leaders, and ordinary citizens to make this a collective national demand.
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