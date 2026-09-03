Asiama returns with a cinematic new single ‘No Place’

He seemed to come from nowhere. Nobody knew his name, and then suddenly, they did.

A proud son of Kumasi, Asiama, born Emmanuel Asiamah Mensah, received two nominations and won Best Male Vocal Performance at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards. Building on that recognition, he answers the curiosity surrounding his arrival on 3 September 2026 with "No Place," a cinematic journey home performed entirely with live instrumentation. Its title is paradoxical, because "No Place" is every place that has ever mattered.

"No Place" is not about nowhere. Instead, it is about a specific, personal place, a story only Asiama could have told. In the spirit of Sankofa, the ancient Akan principle of going back to come forward, he returns to Kumasi not to dwell in the past, but to reclaim everything that shaped him and carry it into his next chapter. "'No Place' is a song about home and the feeling that no matter where you go, there's no place like where you come from. It will connect with many people, especially Ghanaians and Ashantis living abroad, by reminding them of Kumasi, their loved ones and the memories they left behind," says Asiama.

Described as "emotionally honest and musically rare," Asiama arrives at "No Place" not as a newcomer, but as an artist in full voice, writing the next sentence of an already unfolding story. Rooted in traditional Ashanti drumming, the record reimagines Ghanaian Highlife through asakaa, trap soul and alternative R&B. Lush, immersive and pulsing, it hits harder than you expect. It is another effortlessly crafted production from legendary multi-instrumentalist Kwame Yeboah, capturing the undeniable creative chemistry between him and Asiama.

Produced, recorded, mixed and engineered by Kwame Yeboah, the music traces Asiama's vivid recollections like a score. From there, the chorus plays like a rhyme you have always known, while every verse reads like a chapter, allowing the listener to experience every moment of his journey. Asiama's ad-libs and backing vocals are woven throughout, lifting the song into something instantly memorable and quietly magical. Delivered in both Twi and English, Asiama's voice is buttery, luminous and compelling. He translates sound into feeling with emotional depth and striking authenticity, lingering long after the song ends.

The worldwide release of "No Place" will be accompanied by an official music video that, like everything from the Treeniti camp, is deeply intentional. Directed by Asiama and Tina ‘Be.love’ Atiemo, with Director of Photography Prince Agyei Peprah of Icefir CPA, the video brings the song's story to life through thoughtful and purposeful imagery. Asiama and his team continue to carve out a niche entirely their own, framing stories through visuals.

"No Place" is an experience. Part autobiography and part love letter to his Ashanti roots, it is a beautiful introduction to the young man walking his road towards destiny.

ABOUT ASIAMA

Asiama (pronounced ‘Eh-Sia-Ama’) is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, musician and producer. A University of Ghana graduate (Music, Theatre and Dance), he earned two nominations at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, including Record of the Year and took home Best Male Vocal Performance for his debit single “Akoma”. “No Place” is the new single from his forthcoming debut EP.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.