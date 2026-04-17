Asiedu Nketiah urges government to ensure the completion of Afari Military Hospital

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Chairman of NDC has urged the government to work to ensure that the Afari Military hospital is completed to serve the health needs of the people in the Ashanti region.

He pointed out that failure to complete Afari Military Hospital in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality would be more disgraceful to the NDC than NPP.

Reacting to a request by Oheneba Kwame Akoto, Nkawie-Kumahene to the government to help complete the hospital to serve its purpose, Mr. Nketiah, stated that, the facility was started by a previous NDC government, and it would be proper for the current NDC government to ensure the successful completion of the project.

Mr Nketiah was addressing hundreds of NDC members and other residents of the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality at Abuakwa.

He is in the Ashanti region on the second phase of his ‘thank you’ tour to thank the chiefs and people of the region for voting to elect the NDC to power in the 2024 general elections.

The NDC chairman pointed out that, failure to complete the project would be an act against the government’s own vision and efforts of providing quality healthcare for the people at all levels.

Expeditious arrangements were, therefore, underway to ensure the completion of the project.

He assured the chiefs and people of the government’s commitment to complete the hospital and other projects as a legacy to the people and the state.

Mr Nketiah said, as part of measures to complete ongoing projects, the government had directed all District Assemblies to institute legacy funds from their funding sources for accelerated rural development.

“We need to provide the needed development in order to get confidence to demand eight more in 2028 instead of four more to do more”, he added.

Mr. Wisdom Osei Boamah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) announced the reshaping of roads and appealed to the government to support the Assembly to get them tarred.

This, he said, would help bring a lasting solution to poor road network challenges and help the social, health and economic activities of the people in the area.

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