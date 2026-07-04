Ati-Zigi, Inaki, Opoku return as Queiroz makes four changes for Colombia clash

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Jerome Opoku, Inaki Williams, and Caleb Yirenkyi are back in Ghana’s starting line-up as Carlos Queiroz makes four changes for tonight’s FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Colombia at Kansas City Stadium.

Ati-Zigi returns in goal after recovering from the knock he suffered in the opening group match against Panama. The St. Gallen shot stopper missed the games against England and Croatia, with Benjamin Asare holding down the spot.

In defence, Jerome Opoku comes in for Jonas Adjetey to partner Derrick Luckassen, who keeps his place in the backline alongside Gideon Mensah and Marvin Senaya.

Midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi is handed a start in place of Elisha Owusu, joining Thomas Partey and Kwasi Sibo in the middle of the park.

In attack, Inaki Williams returns to the frontline in place of Kamal Deen Sulemana, joining captain Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo in a three-man attack.

The match kicks off at Kansas City Stadium at 8:30 p.m. ET – 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Ghana. The winner advances to the Round of 16 to face Switzerland.

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