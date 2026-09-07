Ato Forson thanks constituents for 18 years of support

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has thanked his constituents for their trust and support over the past 18 years of his service in Parliament.
Speaking at the Enyan Abaasa Akwambo Festival durbar, Dr. Forson expressed gratitude to the people for standing by him and for their understanding as he balances his parliamentary duties with his responsibilities as Finance Minister.
“Every time I come home, my heart is full of love,” he said.
“I came, first and foremost, to thank the people of Enyan Abaasa for your understanding and for trusting me to serve you all these years.”
Dr. Forson acknowledged that the responsibility President Mahama had entrusted to him had made it more difficult to visit the constituency as often as he previously did.
He said he had drawn comfort from the counsel of the Paramount Chief of the Enyan Abaasa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Kwamena Akonu, who encouraged him to focus on his work, represent the constituency well and stay away from wrongdoing.
The chief, he recalled, had assured him that the people at home would be well cared for.
“Nana, you advised me to concentrate on the job, knowing that our people were in your care. Since my return, I have seen for myself that all is indeed well,” Dr. Forson said.
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