Awal Mohammed files for Nasara Organiser, vows to rebuild NPP Nasara structures ahead of 2028

Awal Mohammed, an aspirant for the position of National Nasara Organiser (NPP), has pledged to establish stronger structures and mobilise Zongo communities across the country as part of efforts to secure victory for the party in the 2028 elections.

Speaking after filing his nomination to contest the position on August 25, Mr. Mohammed said his experience as a member of the NPP's communications team made him the right person to lead the newly rebranded Nasara Wing.

“As a communications person, I believe at this point, I'm the best person to run the wing, the newly rebranded wing, if I'm able to really get the opportunity,” he said.

He said he had been at the forefront of the party's communication efforts within Zongo communities and had, over the past decade, served as a spokesperson on issues relating to the party and the communities.

Mohammed promises to strengthen Nasara structures

Mr Mohammed said one of his main priorities would be to establish effective structures for the Nasara Wing from the grassroots upwards.

He identified the absence of a system to properly track members, particularly students involved in the Nasara Wing on university campuses, as one of the challenges affecting the organisation.

“We have the Nasara Wing on the campus, but unfortunately, we do not track them,” he said.

According to him, the campus wing was intended to help build the intellectual base of the Nasara Wing, but the absence of a national coordinator has made it difficult to maintain accurate information on its members.

He said that under his leadership, he would establish structures from the grassroots level to ensure the party has the necessary data and organisational capacity.

“I am coming in to build these structures from the ground up, so that we'll be able to rebrand it,” he said.

Highlights NPP's work in Zongo communities

Mr Mohammed also pointed to what he described as achievements of the NPP in Zongo communities during its time in government.

He said the party campaigned in 2016 on issues including the establishment of a Zongo Development Fund and making Arabic examinable, which he said were subsequently achieved during the party's eight years in office.

“We've done a lot in the Zongo communities. In 2016, we campaigned on the Zongo Development Fund, making Arabic examinable, and all these were achieved within the eight years of our administration,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that the party had failed to effectively communicate some of these achievements to the communities.

“But unfortunately, we couldn't communicate it,” he said.

Mr Mohammed said the NPP’s failure to effectively communicate its achievements in Zongo communities contributed to the party’s electoral challenges.

He claimed that the NDC capitalised on the communication gap during the 2024 election campaign, while criticising the current administration for what he described as its failure to adequately address the concerns of Zongo communities.

According to him, the experience highlights the need for stronger and more effective communication to ensure that communities are fully aware of the policies, programmes and projects implemented by the NPP.

Calls for stronger communication

The Nasara Organiser aspirant said his experience in the NPP's communications team, including his work engaging international media outlets, would help him communicate the party's message more effectively.

He said he is regularly called upon to speak on behalf of the party in Hausa for international media organisations including the BBC, VOA, and DW.

“Even today in this party, as a national communications team, if they need someone to speak to the BBC, Hausa, VOA, or DW, I am called to do it,” he said.

Mr Mohammed said this experience had prepared him to communicate the party's message to Zongo communities and explain the differences between the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“We need someone with a commanding voice and the aura to be able to really tell the story, so that we can take the fight to the Zongo people, so that they will know that there is a difference between the NPP and the NDC,” he said.

Targets grassroots mobilisation ahead of 2028

Mr Mohammed said his ultimate objective is to strengthen the Nasara Wing's organisation and use it to mobilise support in Zongo communities ahead of the 2028 elections.

He said establishing structures, maintaining accurate membership data, and communicating the party's message would be central to his plans if elected.

He also expressed confidence that his experience and knowledge of the communities would enable him to contribute to the party's organisational development.

"I look forward to the vetting so that after that, we start on the grounds and work for the betterment of the party," he said.

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