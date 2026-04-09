Bawa-Rock Ltd funds GH¢400,000 free surgeries for 102 vulnerable patients

BAWA-ROCK LTD, in partnership with Galaxy Foundation Ghana, has provided life-changing surgical interventions to needy individuals, particularly residents of rural and underserved communities, as part of a major healthcare support initiative.

The medical outreach, fully funded by BAWA-ROCK LTD as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, aimed to remove financial barriers preventing vulnerable people from accessing essential surgical care.

Many of the beneficiaries had lived with their conditions for years due to the high cost of treatment.

The free surgeries covered a wide range of medical conditions, including cleft lip and palate, post-burn contractures, extra fingers and toes (polydactyly), fused fingers and toes (syndactyly), tumours and swellings, goitre, hernia, and fibroids.

These conditions, which often affect quality of life, mobility, and social integration, were addressed through specialised surgical procedures conducted by medical professionals under the initiative.

Speaking to the media, Mr Eric Addae Boateng, Business Development and Sustainability Lead at Bawa-Rock Ltd, disclosed that the company spent approximately GH¢400,000 to fund the surgeries.

He explained that the interventions were carried out in Obuasi, while three complex cases were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for advanced care.

According to him, the initiative forms part of the company’s commitment to supporting vulnerable populations and improving healthcare delivery in its operational communities.

He noted that many beneficiaries would not have been able to afford the procedures without the company’s intervention.

Founder of Galaxy Foundation Ghana, David Hagan, expressed sincere appreciation to Bawa-Rock Ltd for its generous support and partnership. He revealed that a total of 102 people benefited from the free surgical interventions.

“We are deeply grateful to Bawa Rock Ltd for making it possible for 102 vulnerable people to receive free, quality surgical care and continued follow-up,” he said.

He added that beyond the surgeries, beneficiaries will continue to receive post-operative care and monitoring to ensure full recovery and improved quality of life.

The initiative significantly reduced the burden on affected families, many of whom had struggled financially and emotionally while seeking treatment.

Several beneficiaries were able to return to normal daily activities following the successful procedures, bringing relief and renewed hope to them and their families.

About BAWA-ROCK LTD

BAWA-ROCK LTD is a Ghanaian-owned gold trading and mining company based in Obuasi and owned by Alhaji Rasheed Bawa Namoro. Over the years, the company has positioned itself as a strong advocate for community development, with a particular focus on healthcare, education, and social welfare.

Through sustained Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, BAWA-ROCK LTD continues to support vulnerable populations and contribute to improved living standards in its host communities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.