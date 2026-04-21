Bellingham invests in Birmingham Hundred franchise

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England and Real Madrid footballer Jude Bellingham has bought a 1.2% stake in the Birmingham Phoenix cricket team.
The Edgbaston-based side was one of the eight Hundred franchises put up for sale last year, and American investment group Knighthead Capital Management, which owns Bellingham's former club, Birmingham City, bought a 49% stake for £40m. Warwickshire retained their 51% stake.
Bellingham has taken on 0.6% from each party, meaning Warwickshire still have control with 50.4%.
The deal, worth close to £1m, will be confirmed on Wednesday.
Bellingham, 22, is a cricket fan and played junior cricket for Hagley Cricket Club in Worcestershire.
Asked in an interview last year which sportsperson he would swap places with, he said he would swap places with England Test captain Ben Stokes.
Legendary NFL quarterback Brady is also part of the Knighthead group.
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