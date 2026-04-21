Football

Bellingham invests in Birmingham Hundred franchise

Source: BBC  
  21 April 2026 11:57pm
England and Real Madrid footballer
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

England and Real Madrid footballer Jude Bellingham has bought a 1.2% stake in the Birmingham Phoenix cricket team.

The Edgbaston-based side was one of the eight Hundred franchises put up for sale last year, and American investment group Knighthead Capital Management, which owns Bellingham's former club, Birmingham City, bought a 49% stake for £40m. Warwickshire retained their 51% stake.

Bellingham has taken on 0.6% from each party, meaning Warwickshire still have control with 50.4%.

The deal, worth close to £1m, will be confirmed on Wednesday.

Bellingham, 22, is a cricket fan and played junior cricket for Hagley Cricket Club in Worcestershire.

Asked in an interview last year which sportsperson he would swap places with, he said he would swap places with England Test captain Ben Stokes.

Legendary NFL quarterback Brady is also part of the Knighthead group.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group