BHIM Band calls for recognition of backing vocalists and bands in Ghana’s music industry

The BHIM Band is urging stakeholders in Ghana's music industry to give greater recognition to bands, backing vocalists, and instrumentalists, saying their contributions to the success of many hit songs continue to be overlooked.

Speaking to JoyNews on the E Vibes Musical Band Series, members of the award-winning live band appealed to organisers of music awards schemes and industry players to create dedicated categories that celebrate the work of backing musicians.

Backing vocalist SK said many talented singers are denied opportunities to showcase their abilities despite playing a vital role in live performances and studio recordings.

"We need the opportunity to explore what we have with other artistes. I also want to make a special plea, because in Ghana, background vocalists are underrated. So I will use this opportunity to plead with industry players watching to focus more on us as background vocalists," SK said.

Another member of the band, Ayeyi, argued that the lack of recognition is not because backing vocalists have failed to make themselves visible.

"I don't think it's about how we position ourselves because we've always been in their faces. A notable mention will be Aunty Nana Ama, the lady who did some of the old songs.

"When these songs came out, we always recognised and appreciated the significant voices behind them, but when it's time to award, it mostly either goes to the engineers, video directors, and musicians. Not once do the backing vocalists get recognised," Ayeyi said.

The band believes introducing award categories specifically for backing vocalists and bands would not only honour their contributions but also inspire more musicians to pursue careers in the field.

The BHIM Band has become one of Ghana's most respected live bands, best known as the official band for dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

Renowned for its energetic live performances and musical versatility, the band has accompanied Stonebwoy on numerous local and international stages while also collaborating with several other Ghanaian artistes. Beyond performance, the band has earned praise for its musicianship and has become a symbol of the growing importance of live music in Ghana's entertainment industry.

Their appeal comes amid ongoing conversations about expanding recognition across Ghana's music ecosystem to include the many professionals who contribute behind the scenes to the creation and performance of music.

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