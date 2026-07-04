Black Stars need time to adapt to Queiroz’s philosophy — Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has appealed to Ghanaians to exercise patience with head coach Carlos Queiroz, insisting that the Portuguese trainer needs time to fully implement his philosophy following Ghana's elimination from the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking after Ghana's narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia, which ended the country's campaign, Ayew acknowledged the disappointment of failing to progress but maintained that the team's rebuilding process had only just begun.

"It's not good because we didn’t qualify," the Black Stars skipper admitted.

He, however, pointed out that Queiroz had only been in charge for about two months, making it unrealistic to expect immediate transformation.

"Don't forget we have a new manager. He just came two months ago and is trying to install his style, and now people are adjusting. We don't just adjust within one month or two months. Football doesn't work like that. You have to accept it."

Ayew said there were positive signs despite the disappointing outcome, particularly in Ghana's defensive organisation, which he believes has improved under the new technical direction.

"We came here; we did, you could see that defensively we were better," he said.

According to the Leicester City forward, the next challenge is to improve the team's attacking play without sacrificing its defensive solidity.

"You know, defensively we were better, but then we fell short a bit offensively. So we have to find the right balance now, you know, and it's all about work."

The captain expressed strong confidence in Queiroz's credentials and urged supporters to allow the experienced coach sufficient time to build a competitive side capable of delivering success in future competitions.

"The manager needs time; he's a very good manager. You need to give him time for him to do his job and hopefully, hopefully things will be better."

Ghana's World Cup campaign ended in disappointment after the Black Stars failed to secure qualification from their group, with the decisive defeat to Colombia bringing their tournament to an early close.

Despite the exit, Ayew's comments suggest the players remain convinced that sustained improvement will come as they continue adapting to Queiroz's tactical methods ahead of upcoming international assignments.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.