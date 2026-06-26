Bolt rewards outstanding drivers with household appliances, fuel vouchers

Bolt Ghana has rewarded some of its top-performing drivers with a range of prizes, including air conditioners, television sets, fuel vouchers, power banks and other items, as part of efforts to recognize their dedication and commitment to the platform.

The awards were presented at the company's Driver Rewards Event held at its office in Dzorwulu, Accra.

Speaking at the event, Richard Yaw Baah Boateng, customer support team lead, underscored the importance of drivers to Bolt's operations, describing them as the backbone of the company's success.

According to him, the company's achievements would not be possible without the commitment of its drivers who work daily to provide safe and reliable transport services to customers.

"Our drivers are the face of Bolt. They are the reason customers continue to trust our platform and that is why it is important that we celebrate and reward their hard work and commitment."

He explained that the Driver Rewards programme is aimed at motivating drivers while encouraging high standards of professionalism and customer service across the platform.

Some of the award-winning drivers who spoke to JoyBusiness expressed appreciation to Bolt for recognizing their efforts.

One of the beneficiaries, David Scopson Apelete, said receiving the award was both surprising and motivating.

"I am very happy today. This recognition shows that Bolt appreciates the sacrifices we make every day. It will encourage me to work even harder and continue giving my best to customers."

He added that the reward serves as an incentive for drivers to remain committed to providing quality service.

Another award recipient, Yaw Emmanuel, thanked Bolt for the initiative, describing it as a morale booster for drivers.

"We are grateful to Bolt for this recognition. It means a lot to us because it shows that our hard work is being noticed. This will motivate many drivers to stay committed and improve their performance."

The event brought together management and drivers to celebrate outstanding performance and loyalty to the Bolt platform.

Bolt Ghana says it will continue to invest in programmes that recognize and reward hardworking drivers while promoting quality service delivery across its network.

The rewards presented during the event included air conditioners, television sets, fuel vouchers, power banks and other household items, with management expressing optimism that the initiative will further strengthen driver engagement and service quality.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.