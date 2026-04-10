Bolt pushes for expanded support for women-owned enterprises

The Senior General Manager for Bolt West Africa, Teddy Appa-Dankyi, is calling for increased support for women-led businesses, emphasising that targeted investment in female entrepreneurs is crucial to fostering Ghana’s inclusive economic growth.

Speaking in an interview, he explained that many women entrepreneurs continue to face structural barriers, particularly in access to capital, mentorship, and scalable market opportunities.

“Women-led businesses play a vital role in our economy, and there is a need for more deliberate support to help them grow and thrive,” he stated.

His remarks come as Bolt continues to roll out its “She Moves to Win 2.0” initiative, a women-focused empowerment programme designed to bridge funding gaps while also strengthening long-term business capacity.

The initiative is structured as a blended support system combining financial grants, mentorship, and business development training. It also connects beneficiaries to a wider entrepreneurial network, helping women-owned businesses access markets, partnerships, and growth opportunities that are often difficult to secure.

“She Moves to Win 2.0” was launched as part of Bolt’s broader commitment to supporting women’s economic participation and reflects the company’s growing focus on impact beyond mobility services.

The programme has already supported eight women entrepreneurs, each receiving financial assistance alongside mentorship aimed at improving business operations, financial management, and long-term sustainability. The intervention is designed not just as a one-off grant scheme, but as a structured pathway for scaling women-led enterprises.

The initiative also builds on a funding model where a portion of ride revenue was channelled into a dedicated support fund for women entrepreneurs. It attracted significant interest, with more than 1,100 applications received from women across various sectors, highlighting the high demand for structured business support.

Selection was done in partnership with the Duafe Foundation, with successful applicants receiving grants to expand their businesses and strengthen operations.

Mr. Appa-Dankyi noted that the overwhelming response to the programme demonstrates the readiness of women entrepreneurs to scale when given the right support systems.

“When you support women entrepreneurs, you are investing in families, communities, and the broader economy,” he said.

He further emphasized that the initiative is designed to create lasting impact through mentorship and networks, ensuring beneficiaries are equipped not just with funding, but with the tools to sustain and grow their businesses.

He also called for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to expand such initiatives, stressing that collective effort is key to unlocking the full potential of women-led enterprises in Ghana.

According to him, sustained investment in women entrepreneurs will drive innovation, create jobs, and contribute significantly to Ghana’s long-term economic transformation.

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