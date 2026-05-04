Bolt, Fido receive “Fintech and Non-Bank Partnership of the Year Award”

At the recent 5th Ghana FinTech Awards, the partnership between Bolt (ride-hailing platform) and Fido (digital lending platform) to provide drivers on the Bolt platform with access to credit facilities was named winner of the Fintech & Non-Bank Partnership of the Year.

The award recognises the joint work between Fido and Bolt to bring financial services to drivers on the Bolt platform.

The core of this collaboration allows drivers on the Bolt platform to apply for loans as business users without the need to submit formal proof of business ownership, a significant step toward financial inclusion for these platform workers. By combining Bolt's platform reach with Fido's digital lending capabilities, the partnership addresses a long-standing gap for many in the informal and self-employed space who often struggle to secure traditional financing

The Ghana FinTech Awards, held annually, recognise financial technology companies and institutions for their contributions to building a resilient and inclusive financial ecosystem in Ghana.

This year's event was held under the theme From Awareness to Action: Building a Cyber-secure Fintech Landscape in Ghana, with a focus on the role of technology and cross-sector collaboration in advancing economic participation.

Commenting on the recognition, Teddy Appa Dankyi, Senior General Manager of Bolt West Africa, said, "This recognition speaks to the value of partnerships that are built around real needs. Access to credit remains a challenge for many drivers, and working with Fido has allowed us to respond in a way that is practical and relevant to their daily work.”

The recognition strengthens the role of cross-sector collaboration in driving financial inclusion and supporting the growth of Ghana’s digital and informal economy.

Bolt will continue to build on this momentum by supporting initiatives and partnerships that expand access to opportunities for drivers across its platform.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.