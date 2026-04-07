Fido reigns supreme at 2026 Ghana Fintech Awards

Team Fido proudly display the six awards won at the 2026 Ghana Fintech Awards

Fido, Ghana's leading digital lending platform, made history at the 5th Edition of the Ghana Fintech Awards held on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at The Underbridge Annex, East Legon, Accra, walking away with six prestigious accolades — five company awards including the night's highest honour, Fintech of the Year, and an individual award for its Head of Business Development, Philip Twum, who was named Young Fintech Leader of the Year.

In one of the most memorable nights at the annual ceremony, Fido demonstrated that its commitment to financial inclusion, responsible innovation, and strategic partnership is not merely aspirational — it is industry-defining.

Organised under the theme ‘From Awareness to Action: Building a Cyber-Secure Fintech Landscape in Ghana’, the 5th Ghana Fintech Awards brought together regulators, innovators, financial institutions, and industry leaders to celebrate the companies and individuals driving the digital finance revolution across Ghana. Against a field of strong nominees, Fido stood apart — not once, not twice, but six times.

A night of five company wins

Fido's exceptional evening at the Ghana Fintech Awards was defined by a sweep across multiple categories, each representing a distinct pillar of the company's work and vision:

Fintech for Financial Inclusion – Perhaps the most meaningful of the night, this award honours Fido's core mission: making credit accessible to everyday Ghanaians who have historically been underserved by the formal financial system. Through its AI-powered lending platform, Fido has disbursed millions of loans to individuals and small businesses across the country.

Perhaps the most meaningful of the night, this award honours Fido's core mission: making credit accessible to everyday Ghanaians who have historically been underserved by the formal financial system. Through its AI-powered lending platform, Fido has disbursed millions of loans to individuals and small businesses across the country. Fintech & Bank Partnership of the Year (EasySave) – This award recognises the outstanding collaboration between Fido and Access Bank on EasySave. This digital savings product allows users to save from the comfort of their homes, enabling the bank to reach the underserved at scale. The partnership exemplifies how fintechs and traditional banks can move beyond competition into meaningful collaborations.

This award recognises the outstanding collaboration between Fido and Access Bank on EasySave. This digital savings product allows users to save from the comfort of their homes, enabling the bank to reach the underserved at scale. The partnership exemplifies how fintechs and traditional banks can move beyond competition into meaningful collaborations. Fintech & Non-Bank Partnership of the Year – Fido's partnership with Bolt to deliver loans to drivers represents a bold, forward-thinking approach to non-bank financial inclusion. This award highlights the power of cross-sector collaboration in extending credit to the growing segment of self-employed Ghanaians.

– Fido's partnership with Bolt to deliver loans to drivers represents a bold, forward-thinking approach to non-bank financial inclusion. This award highlights the power of cross-sector collaboration in extending credit to the growing segment of self-employed Ghanaians. Banking Innovative Product of the Year – EasySave claimed yet another accolade in this category, this time recognising the innovation embedded in its product design from a banking perspective. The award, won in partnership with Access Bank, underscores how the product is not just a fintech offering — it is a benchmark for what modern banking innovation can and should look like in Ghana.

– EasySave claimed yet another accolade in this category, this time recognising the innovation embedded in its product design from a banking perspective. The award, won in partnership with Access Bank, underscores how the product is not just a fintech offering — it is a benchmark for what modern banking innovation can and should look like in Ghana. Young Fintech Leader of the Year – Beyond the company's extraordinary institutional sweep, the evening also delivered a deeply personal milestone for Fido's Philip Twum, Head of Business Development, who was honoured with the Young Fintech Leader of the Year award — one of the most competitive individual categories at the Ghana Fintech Awards, with nine contestants of both male and female leaders.

This award came on the back of an outstanding 2025, one defined by high-impact milestones, like contributing to fintech policy development with the Bank of Ghana, including the Directive for Digital Credit Service providers, and in the past, the Draft Open Banking Directive for Regulated Financial Institutions, coupled with the support of a strong public vote. The award is a fitting recognition of the vision, drive, and commercial acumen he brings to every opportunity. Philip has been instrumental in driving business development at Fido, forging the partnerships that have come to define the company's expanding footprint across Ghana's financial ecosystem.

On the strength of these five category wins, Fido was awarded the ultimate distinction of the evening: Fintech of the Year. This honour, the highest accolade at the Ghana Fintech Awards, is a testament to Fido's holistic impact. Philip also represented Team Fintech in the event's much-anticipated Debate, where he went head-to-head against Team Bank on the subject of Open Banking and Cyber Risk — a contest that, by all accounts, was firmly won by the fintech side.

Speaking on the red carpet, Philip had this to say about the event: "Having attended the very first edition of the Ghana Fintech Awards and watched this event grow into the defining celebration of our industry it has become today is very impressive. Winning the highly competitive Young Fintech Leader of the Year award together with a sweep of other category awards by Fido — on the back of everything we achieved together in 2025, and with the support of the public vote — is something we will always be proud of. It was an all-around excellent event, and I am grateful to have been a part of it."

Sebastian Quansah, CEO of Fido Ghana, said: “These wins reflect our unwavering commitment to putting financial tools in the hands of every Ghanaian, and we see this as both a validation and a responsibility to do even more."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.