Bolt Integrates with ChatGPT, bringing ride-hailing to 900m weekly users

Ride-hailing platform Bolt has integrated its services with ChatGPT, allowing users to plan journeys, view fare estimates and transfer ride details directly to the Bolt app through conversations with the artificial intelligence platform.

The global integration gives ChatGPT's estimated 900 million weekly users access to Bolt's services for the first time.

Through the feature, users can receive upfront price estimates, compare route options, check driver arrival times and identify the most convenient pickup location before completing the booking in the Bolt app.

The company also plans to introduce in-app payments within ChatGPT in the future, although payments will initially continue to be processed through the Bolt app.

Bolt said the integration reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence in travel planning. Citing Accenture's Consumer Pulse Research 2025, which surveyed 18,000 consumers across 14 countries, the company noted that 80 per cent of travellers globally now use AI tools for travel-related purposes, while more than half are willing to allow AI to manage their travel arrangements entirely.

Senior General Manager of Bolt Ghana, Teddy Appah-Dankyi, said changing consumer behaviour is driving the company's decision to integrate with AI platforms.

"People don't plan their evening in five different apps anymore. A lot of that planning happens in one conversation with AI now," he said.

"For years, booking a ride meant opening a dedicated ride-hailing app. As more everyday interactions take place through AI, we think requesting a ride should be just as straightforward: ask, see the price, and go."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.