Bond market: Turnover declines by 66% to GH¢559m

The secondary market activity moderated during the week, with aggregate turnover declining by 66.88% week-on-week to GH¢559 million.

Trading was concentrated in the front-to-belly segment of the curve, with the 2031-2034 maturities accounting for 51.14% of total turnover, clearing at a weighted-average yield of 12.50%.

The 2027-2030 segment comprised the remaining 48.86% of activity, with trades executed at a lower weighted-average yield of 11.06%.

In contrast, the long end (2035–2038) remained largely inactive, underscoring continued aversion to extended duration.

The newly issued 7-year (2033) bond attracted some light interest with turnover of GH¢15.52 million at a weighted-average yield of 12.10%.

“We anticipate a pickup in secondary market activity this week, driven by end-of-month portfolio rebalancing flows, which should support improved liquidity and stronger turnover across the curve”, said Databank Research.

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