Boyedoe turns discarded denim into African luxury with Afreximbank backing

For Ghanaian fashion house Boyedoe, changing the narrative around African fashion begins with what others throw away.The young and vibrant fashion powerhouse is determined to redefine fashion on the continent through sustainable and environmentally friendly initiatives, a philosophy captured in its vision of the Sankofa spirit, by revisiting the past to bring back ethical elegance.

Founded in 2020 by David Nana Kusi Boye-Doe and his partner, Nana Kwadwo Duah, Boyedoe was built around a simple but ambitious idea, combining sustainability with luxury and creativity.That vision has given rise to a distinctive model in Ghana’s fashion industry, transforming discarded clothing into contemporary luxury through upcycling and creativity.By putting jettisoned clothes to use, Boyedoe is not only helping to reduce environmental waste but also demonstrating its ambition to reimagine, rebuild and recreate beauty and elegance through fashion.

David Kusi Boye-Doe sharply dressed in a Boyedoe in a showroom at his work station in Accra

For David, the vision goes beyond creating clothes. It is about highlighting Ghana’s unique fashion identity and the influence of African heritage in a distinctive way.It is this vision, he explained, that drove Boyedoe to seek a relationship with Afreximbank’s CANEX programme — a partnership that has helped take the fashion house to the Paris fashion stage, among other international platforms.

Nana Kwadwo Duah, a co-founder of Boyedoe sharply dressed in a Boyedoe in a showroom at his work station in Accra

According to Afreximbank, Boyedoe’s work challenges a familiar reality across many African markets, where imported fast fashion and second hand clothes dominate supply. Through reconstruction and storytelling, Boyedoe offers a different model for African fashion.”

For the Bank, its decision to support Boyedoe demonstrates how funding for Africa’s creative industries can help local talent gain access to global markets.The support, it believes, goes beyond fashion, touching on industrialisation, local production, sustainability, identity and ownership.“With the Afreximbank relationship. It is going to be for the long term. They are very passionate about the creative sector. If you are delivering and you are proving why you have to be on their platform, then definitely you can be with them for a long period. We want that partnership to continue,” David told Joy Business.

Team Boyedoe at work in Accra curating unique works for clients

What does CANEX mean for Boyedoe?

On October 18, 2024, Afreximbank, announced in Algiers that the Bank would increase funding for CANEX programme from $1 billion to $2 billion over the next three years.The announcement underscored the Bank’s commitment to Africa’s growing creative economy.The decision to double CANEX funding followed a marked increase in demand and opportunities across Africa’s creative sectors, including fashion, film production and music.

Team Boyedoe at work in Accra curating unique works for clients

For Boyedoe, the programme represents more than financial support. It provides an avenue through which African creative businesses can gain credibility, visibility and access to international markets. “There are a lot of opportunities people in the creative sector can harness from CANEX. This is what Boyedoe is optimising. CANEX also gives credibility and shows that your work is impacting the livelihood of people and also supporting the continent to grow,” David said.

According to him, the storytelling embedded in Boyedoe’s designs fits closely with the objectives of CANEX. The idea of recreating fashion from discarded denim jeans has produced a distinctive product that has been identified as both unique and imaginative. The story behind the designs has also reinforced Afreximbank’s interest in supporting creative and unique products capable of competing on the global stage.

Nana Kwadwo Duah, left and David Kusi Boye-Doe, right, founders of Boyedoe looking stylish in Boyedoe in a showroom at their work station in Accra

Since the partnership, Boyedoe has experienced increased endorsement and visibility. The relationship has also helped the fashion house connect with global brands, exposing its distinctive designs to wider audiences, such as featuring in the Africa Now Pop up store at Galaries Lafayette, France’s iconic luxury retail store. Beyond the exposure for the brand itself, Boyedoe has used the opportunity to showcase young talent within the fashion industry and demonstrates how African creativity can tell the story of a people with a rich cultural heritage.

Finished works by Boyedoe on display at its work station in Accra

Why Boyedoe is into upcycling

Unlike recycling, which generally involves breaking down materials to create entirely new products, upcycling preserves an original item while artistically enhancing its value. It is this principle that underpins Boyedoe’s approach. For a long period, Ghana and other West African countries have served as major destinations for used clothing, resulting in the large-scale importation of second-hand garments.

Team Boyedoe at their work station in Accra curating unique works for clients (1) (1)

Boyedoe, however, has found a different use for some of these discarded clothes through upcycling. With Ghanaian culture at the centre of its creative process, the fashion house does not simply recreate garments. It incorporates elements of African storytelling, culture, folklore, colours, textures and eclectic patterns, into its designs.

Sometimes blended with Ghana’s quintessential Kente fabric, Boyedoe combines the feel of old materials with contemporary designs that have continued to attract attention at fashion events. “For us at Boyedoe every design tells a unique story influenced by our cultural heritage. And I can tell you this is unique to Boyedoe and it’s our pride,” said partner Nana Kwadwo Duah.

Who is David?

From the onset, David knew he was set apart to achieve more and contribute to environmental sustainability. After training at JACCD Design Institute Africa, he was recognised as the Most Outstanding and Most Creative Student upon graduating in 2019. Since then, David has chalked up several successes in the fashion industry, including being selected among the Top 30 next-generation African creatives and visionaries by TRACE and @JohnnieWalkerAfrica in 2023.

David Kusi Boye-Doe sharply dressed in a Boyedoe design (1)

He was also named a finalist for the inaugural ARISE 30 Under 30 New Stars. Under his leadership, Boyedoe has participated in fashion shows across Africa and Europe, gradually building a reputation around its distinctive approach to sustainable African fashion.

The next big move — flagship centres

Boyedoe has already made significant inroads into the European and African markets, participating in major fashion events including the Tranoï Trade Show at Paris Fashion Week and Lagos Fashion Week, and being selected as a semi finalist for the LVMH Prize among others. The next phase of the journey, however, is expected to take the brand further east, with the company targeting Asian markets where fashion and art continue to evolve and interest in African styles is growing.

Nana Kwadwo Duah, right and David Kusi Boye-Doe, left founders of Boyedoe looking elegant in Boyedoe designs

China, Japan and South Korea are among the markets specifically being targeted by Boyedoe. At the same time, the fashion house is seeking to expand its physical footprint in Ghana through flagship shops across the country. David believes that while Boyedoe’s strong online presence has given the brand leverage and visibility around the world, physical outlets remain important in making the brand accessible to fashion lovers across the country. The objective is to give customers easier access to Boyedoe’s products through designated shops while strengthening the brand’s presence in its home market.

Nana Kwadwo Duah, left and David Kusi Boye-Doe, right, founders of Boyedoe looking elegant in their work station in Accra

As it expands, Boyedoe intends to maintain its distinctive identity, anchored in its core values of Sumsum (Spirit), Silhouette, Sophistication, African Luxury and Ethical Elegance. And the next major international test is already on the horizon. Boyedoe is preparing to make a strong representation at London Fashion Week in September 2026, another opportunity made possible through its relationship with Afreximbank.

For a fashion house built on transforming what has been discarded into something valuable, the journey from Ghana’s fashion scene to some of the world’s biggest stages is becoming another chapter in Boyedoe’s own story of reconstruction, creativity and reinvention.

Nana Kwadwo Duah, left and David Kusi Boye-Doe, right, founders of Boyedoe looking sharp and stylish in a showroom at their work station in Accra

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.