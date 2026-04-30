Music

Britney Spears charged with one misdemeanor in DUI case 

Source: Reuters  
  30 April 2026 11:31pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Pop singer Britney Spears was charged on Thursday with one misdemeanour count of driving under the influence of ​alcohol or drugs after she was arrested near her California home ‌in March.

Spears, 44, will be offered the chance to plead guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs at a court hearing on ​Monday, according to a statement from the Ventura County District ​Attorney's Office.

This is a common resolution for someone who ⁠has shown a willingness to undergo treatment, the statement said, and typically ​carries a sentence of 12 months on probation.

A representative for Spears said ​this month that the singer had voluntarily checked into a rehabilitation facility. Spears is not required to attend the hearing on Monday. Her lawyers can appear on her ​behalf.

A spokesperson for the singer did not immediately respond to a request ​for comment.

Spears was arrested in March after authorities received a report of a black ‌BMW ⁠travelling erratically at high speed.

Officers located the vehicle and arrested Spears after observing signs of impairment, the California Highway Patrol said at the time.

The "Baby One More Time" singer had been under a conservatorship that controlled many of her personal and financial decisions for 13 years until a judge released her from the arrangement in 2021.

Fans had launched a "Free Britney" movement ​and argued that Spears did not need supervision. Her ​family ⁠said Spears suffered from mental illness, and the conservatorship was meant to protect her and her $60 million estate.

In 2007, Spears was charged with one count ⁠of ​hit-and-run causing property damage and one count ​of driving without a valid California driver's license, both misdemeanours.

She was also hospitalised for undisclosed ​mental health issues that year.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group