Britney Spears goes into rehab after driving under the influence arrest

Britney Spears has gone into rehab, a month after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The singer voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility, her representative told multiple US media outlets on Sunday.

Following her arrest on 4 March, the star's representative called the incident "completely inexcusable" and said her loved ones would "come up with an overdue plan to set her up for success for well-being".

Her entry into treatment comes three weeks before the 44-year-old is due to appear in court in California to face the DUI charge.

Last month, Spears was reported to authorities for driving her BMW "erratically at a high rate of speed" on a motorway, California Highway Patrol said.

She "showed signs of impairment" and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests after she was pulled over.

Afterwards, her representative told the BBC: "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life.

"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

Spears is one of the most successful pop stars of all time, with hits such as Baby One More Time, Toxic, Everytime, Gimme More, Womanizer, and Stronger.

For 13 years until 2021, Spears was in a conservatorship – a legal guardianship that saw her finances and personal life controlled by her father.

He has said it was necessary because her life was "in shambles and she was in physical, emotional, mental and financial distress".

"Through the conservatorship, Britney has been able to return to a path towards stability in all of these phases of her life. The mission has been successful, and it is now time for Britney to re-take control of her life."

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