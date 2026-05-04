Music

Britney Spears pleads guilty to reckless driving after arrest

Source: BBC  
  4 May 2026 9:36pm
Britney Spears pictured at a film screening in 2019
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Britney Spears will avoid jail time after she agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge following her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A lawyer for the 44-year-old singer appeared in court on Monday and pleaded guilty to reckless driving involving drugs or alcohol. Spears was not required to attend the hearing.

She was arrested on 4 March on a southern California highway after driving her BMW "erratically at a high rate of speed", authorities said.

Spears reportedly checked herself into a rehabilitation treatment facility afterwards. Her representatives have called the incident "completely inexcusable".

"Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct," a statement from her lawyer, Michael Goldstein, said.

"She has taken significant steps to implement positive change, which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney's decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI," he added.

On her behalf, Goldstein agreed to plead guilty to what is referred to as a "wet reckless" charge.

She will face 12 months of probation and is required to complete a DUI (driving under the influence) class, as well as pay fines and fees.

This is standard protocol for defendants with no DUI history, no crash or injury and a low blood-alcohol level, according to the county's district attorney's office.

Spears, one of the most successful pop stars in the world, rose to fame as a young child. Her hits such as Baby One More Time, Toxic, Everytime, Gimme More, Womaniser, and Stronger topped charts.

For 13 years, until 2021, Spears was in a conservatorship – a legal guardianship under which her finances and personal life were controlled by her father.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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