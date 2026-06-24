BRUHM launches “Honours Legends” campaign to celebrate Ghana’s football icons

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Home appliances and electronics brand BRUHM has launched a new national initiative dubbed “BRUHM Honours Legends,” aimed at celebrating Ghanaian football greats whose contributions shaped the country’s football history.
The campaign, themed “The Men Behind Our Greatest Football Memories,” pays tribute to five iconic figures: Mohammed Polo, Rev. Osei Kofi, Dan Quaye, Ibrahim Sunday, and Nii Odartey Lamptey.
According to the organisers, the initiative seeks to move beyond contemporary football debates and instead highlight the legacy, sacrifices, and achievements of players who helped define Ghana’s football identity across generations.
At the centre of the campaign is a documentary-style film that tells the personal stories of the selected legends, focusing on their journeys, challenges, and lasting influence on the sport.
BRUHM said the project is designed to offer audiences a deeper understanding of the human experiences behind the achievements, rather than just match results or statistics.
Each of the featured legends represents a distinct chapter in Ghana’s football history, with Mohammed Polo recognised for his flair and creativity, Rev. Osei Kofi for discipline and national pride, Dan Quaye as a generational bridge in the sport, Ibrahim Sunday for courage and excellence, and Nii Odartey Lamptey for resilience and perseverance.
The company noted that the stories collectively reflect values such as respect, resilience, pride, togetherness, and legacy.
BRUHM explained that football remains deeply rooted in Ghanaian homes and communities, where fans gather to share memories and experiences across generations. It said the campaign aligns with its brand identity, which is built around the home and shared everyday experiences.
As part of the initiative, Ghanaians will be able to engage with digital content on the BRUHM platform, including profiles of the legends and an interactive quiz.
Participants who complete the quiz will stand a chance of winning a BRUHM Air Fryer, as well as receiving invitations to a closing dinner event featuring the football legends.
The campaign also aims to inspire young athletes by reinforcing values such as discipline, humility, hard work, and determination as key pillars of success.
BRUHM says “Honours Legends” is both a celebration of Ghana’s football heritage and a call to preserve the stories and values that continue to inspire future generations.
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