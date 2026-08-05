Building professional skills while in school is critical for PR professional – Baba Sadiq

Ghana’s High Commissioner-designate to Nigeria, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has encouraged public relations students to complement academic learning with practical experience.

He stressed that exposure beyond the classroom is critical to becoming effective communication professionals.

Speaking at the PR Dialogue, the anchor event of the World PR Day Festival 2026, Baba Sadiq urged students to actively seek opportunities through internships, volunteering and practical projects to build confidence and strengthen their professional skills.

The dialogue, organised by Global Media Alliance under the theme “Connecting Learning to Practice,” brought together students, communication professionals, academics and industry leaders to discuss how the next generation of PR practitioners can better prepare for the demands of the profession.

Drawing on his career journey in media, entertainment, and public service, Baba Sadiq noted that while academic training provides the foundation, practical experience transforms students into professionals.

“Education gives you the vocabulary; experience gives you fluency. You do not become fluent in a language by reading a dictionary alone. At some point, you have to speak; even if you make mistakes. The same applies to PR; internships, volunteering, student projects and everyday experiences are where confidence is built,” he said.

He encouraged students to begin practising their skills early by writing, creating, pitching ideas and learning from feedback, noting that professional growth requires initiative and continuous improvement.

“Take your studies seriously, because they provide the foundation, but do not wait until you feel completely ready before you start practising. Volunteer, write, create, pitch ideas, accept rejection, learn from feedback because growth rarely happens inside your comfort zone,” he advised.

The PR Dialogue, organised by Global Media Alliance in partnership with the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), formed part of the World PR Day Festival 2026 under the theme “Reimagining PR”.

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