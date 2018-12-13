Julian Kingsley Opuni appointed new Fidelity Bank Managing Director

Julian Kingsley Opuni is Fidelity Bank's new MD from December 1, 2018

Fidelity Bank has appointed Julian Kingsley Opuni as its new Managing Director effective December 1, 2018.

Mr. Kingsley Opuni has been the Deputy Managing Director since November 2017 and will take over from Jim Baiden who retired as the MD of the bank in October this year.

An experienced banker who started his banking career over 20 years ago, he brings to the role his rich industry experience having served as the Head of Commercial Banking and Divisional Director of Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana.

He is an Associate of the Institute of Financial Services (Aifs) and holds a BSc. in Banking & Financial Services from the University of Manchester Institute of Science & Technology.

Mr. Kingsley Opuni is also an accredited specialist in Manufacturing, Legal and Property Lending.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman of Fidelity Bank Group, Edward Effah said, “We are excited that the appointment is taking place at a time when the banking industry is going through very positive restructuring and Mr Kingsley Opuni’s experience will help propel Fidelity Bank to the next level.”

“We congratulate and welcome Julian to the top position of Fidelity Bank Ghana and look forward to working with him in driving our strategy of becoming the ‘Go-To’ bank in the industry, Mr. Effah added.

Speaking on his new role, Mr. Opuni said, “I am greatly humbled to be leading Fidelity Bank as we strive to be the best bank for our customers. I have a very capable and committed management team and employees and we will work hard to deliver value to all our customers and clients.”

Prior to joining Fidelity Bank, Mr Kingsley Opuni had a successful career with Lloyds Bank in the UK where he worked for over 18 years.

He joined Lloyds on their expedited management training program, holding many roles in operations and retail banking.

Also, he held several senior positions in both Business & Corporate Banking, finally serving as a Senior Manager with responsibility for various business centres in the West of London.

Mr. Kingsley Opuni joined Fidelity in June 2012 as Head of Commercial Banking and progressed to become the Divisional Director of Retail Banking in April 2016.

He takes over the leadership of the bank at a time when Fidelity Bank Ghana has just announced meeting the Central Bank’s Minimum Capital Requirements. This makes the Bank the first privately-owned Ghanaian Bank to completed the capitalization process.