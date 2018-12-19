Ghana Railway Company to begin test run of Accra-Tema rail lines

Source: Ghana | Ebenezer Sabutey | JoyBusiness
Date: 19-12-2018 Time: 12:12:35:pm

The Ghana Railway Company Limited is set to begin a test run of the Accra-Tema shuttle service which was suspended October last year.

The test run which will begin this weekend is expected to end on 31st December to pave way for normal operations to start January next year.

The 24-kilometre rail-line was suspended after an accident on the Tesano side in October last year.

The train normally leaves Tema at 6:30 am through Asaprochona in Sakumono, then to Baatsona, Shangrila, Dzowulu, Achimota, Odo at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, then to Kantamanto in Accra.

The Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Railway Company Limited, Dr Michael Anyetei disclosed that the rehabilitation work which costs about GHc15 million was done by the engineers at the Ghana Railway Company Limited.

“I can tell you for a fact that the whole project was done in-house by the workers of the Railway Company without any external intervention and we spent about GHc15million roughly,” he noted.

According to him, the necessary works on the entire line from Accra to Tema has been completed and hoping to serve the more than 700 passengers who use that stretch.

“After the accident at Tesano last year, there was a certain portion of the trucks that needed repairs so we have completed that and it is just prudent that we test the trains again to ascertain their status now, before commencing full operations.

We will do that for two weeks then open for consumers to have a free ride depending on the outcome of the test run then give our passengers a free ride for another two weeks after which business continues” Dr Anyetei told JoyBusiness.


