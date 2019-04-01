The all-new SC mobile app simply makes you unstoppable

Share

Over the last few decades, banking services have changed from manual, brick and mortar to a more digital and innovative service, with much focus on the millennial consumer, emerging and young affluent that need a one-stop shop for all their banking needs.

Users require simple user names, passwords to login and ability to reset passwords in times of need. As a Telcom, Finance enthusiast and someone who believes in the abilities of Information Technology (IT) to change and impact lives, I have NEVER come across any world class banking app comparable to the newly launched SC Mobile app released by Standard Chartered Bank Ghana on Friday 22nd February 2019. I will tell you why in a bit.

Kudos to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mansa Nettey, Henry Baye - Executive Director and Head of Retail Banking, West Africa, Chief Information Officer Sheikh Jobe, Executive Committee (ExCo) members, and the IT team who have helped to drive the digital agenda of the Bank. No wonder the bank was adjudged the Best Digital Consumer Bank in Ghana by the Global Finance Awards in 2018 for the 6th consecutive year.

The Bank was also awarded Digital Bank and Mobile Banking App of the year 2018 by the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom awards (GIITA). The recognitions clearly demonstrate that digitalization is the heartbeat of the bank.

Overview of SC Mobile App

The SC Mobile App consolidates Banking services in your hands (bank on-the-go). Customers can download the app on either Apple Store or Google Play Store.

The app has a very friendly user interface which welcomes you with your own ‘nickname’. What amazes me most is the 3D offline video motion of the login screen showing the rich cultural heritage and tourist sites available in Ghana to our clients and the rest of the world. It gives you motion views of the Independence Square, the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, and the famous Akosombo Dam on the Volta River in south eastern Ghana.

The app affords first-time users the chance to register with their SC ATM/debit and credit Card or register with a temporary ID and SMS Pin. SC Mobile app has in-built welcome screen features which enable users to turn, balance notifications on and off, to customize Nicknames and the video background. A significant security feature is the Touch ID which enables I-phone users to use their thumbprints to access the bank information without the inputting of usernames or the user of passport. This is important for consumers because it provides another layer of security protection aside user names and passwords. ..

What can you do on the SC Mobile App?

There are lots of functionalities on the SC Mobile App that empower users to be unstoppable. Let take a critical look at some of them.

Home Page

SC Mobile App home page is designed with the client in mind, to give users a memorable experience with good analytics. The page gives clients a quick overview of account balances in various currencies, (including credit card and loan balances). The message centre also gives clients periodic update on payments, system upgrades and maintenance, payment advice etc.

Cardless Cash

This is also one of the key innovations on the SC Mobile App which enables SCB customers to withdraw cash in times of emergency where there is no card, or for third parties to withdraw cash at any SCB branded ATM across the country using codes received on their phones. Development works are ongoing to expand the services such that cardless cash services would be available on other banks’ ATMs.

Transfers

Funds transfer has never been easier, Transfers functionality supports customers’ transactions between own accounts services as well as local transfers to all the twenty-three banks in Ghana. International Transfers to support client SWIFT payments are also available. Clients have the power to add a new payee and beneficiary details. There is also a history section that gives a record of all the transactions and payments.

Payments

SC Mobile App supports “Pay to saved billers” such as such Airtime purchase and Mobile Money to all the three major telcos i.e. MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone, as well as “One Time Bill Payment”. The app also supports the “bank to wallet” and “wallet to bank” services. For payment of utility services, the app has over 30 billers including Ghana water and ECG post-paid services on the platform and clients have the opportunity to add more. The interesting thing is that you can Pay SC Credit Cards on the App. You also don’t need to walk to the branch to check your Loan Repayments and their History.

Service Request

The service request centre is an amazing feature and the real game changer with endless functionalities. It comes with 70 branch level activities. Some of the services available are “Report lost/Stolen credit card”, “Replace Credit Card”, “Request for a cheque book”, and “Change my Debit Card Pin”. The account management, card management, personal details, loan/overdraft request s make SC Mobile App simply unbelievable and unstoppable

Investing

With all the challenges ongoing in the Ghanaian financial sector where clients’ funds are locked, it is important for clients to make wise investment decisions. Investments section provides clients with Latest Market Insights with on-the-go Global Market outlook and Weekly Market view. Clients are also able to build risk profiles within the app.

Apply for Products

This functionality supports customers to apply for various products of the bank and also track the status of the applications in real time online. Some of the products include e-youth account which has an interest-earning component, tailored to suit the lifestyle demands of youth and students. There is also e-current account- a product designed to provide convenience and simplicity for all financial needs. E-Savings helps clients to enjoy benefits and services when needed. Clients can equally apply for personal loans, overdraft, fixed deposits, Visa Infinite Credit Card, Visa Platinum Credit Card etc.

How to Fund my Account

SC Mobile provides 4 channels for clients to fund their accounts. It`s now easy to fund accounts through various channels such as Mobile Money wallet to bank services for all the 3 major telcos. Transfer from another bank through local bank transfers or international transfers. Transfers above $10,000 in a year will require documentation to ascertain purpose. The Cash deposit option on SC mobile requires that customers use Cardless Cash deposit on the ATMs to fund accounts and also receive deposit slip advice confirming the transactions. The Debit Card Deposits is another option through which clients can fund their accounts on ATMs. Aside these, the over-the-counter in-branch cash deposit option is still available for clients.

Conclusion

Following the successful rollouts in Tanzania, Cote D`Ivoire, Uganda, Ghana and now Kenya, it clearly demonstrates that digitalization has become the heat beat of Africa-Middle East-Asia led bank. SC Mobile App customers benefit from over 70 client services such as client onboarding experience in less than 15 minutes. It also offers clients exclusive retail, travel and dining experiences through the Bank`s strategic global alliances.

I, therefore, urge customers, the general public to embrace the wind of change in the financial sector in Ghana, take advantage of digital branch services and experience real branchless banking services. Clients should download the SC Mobile App via the Google play store or the Apple store. The bank should also speed up on extending the cardless services to other banks ATMs across the country to give non-bank customers a rich experience.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are personal views and doesn’t represent that of the bank, media house or the institution the writer work for.

About the writer

The writer (Carl Odame-Gyenti) is a second year PhD (Financial Management) student, a Finance and Telecom enthusiast, managing local and global Investors, Intermediaries, Non-Bank Financial and Financial Institution relationships with an international bank in Ghana. He has embarked on several international assignments in Singapore, Dubai, Kenya, Nigeria and Southern African markets. He has a passion for youth and community development. He is married to Hilda and with two (2) lovely girls: Michelle and Nicole. Contact: Carl.odamegyenti@gmail.com, Cell: +233-204-811-911