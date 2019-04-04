CalBank receives ISO 27001 certification

CalBank receives ISO 27001 certification
Source: Ghana | Charles Ayitey | JoyBusiness
Date: 04-04-2019 Time: 07:04:30:am
CalBank is officially ISO 27001 certified. This achievement underscores the Bank’s digitization drive and commitment to information security in line with industry best practices.

Speaking at the presentation of the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, Managing Director of Cal Bank, Frank Adu stated that “the fact that CalBank achieved this certification without any conformities is a testament of our outstanding services and support team.”

According to him, the certification further proves that CalBank has established processes and technology to secure client information and transactions in the fast-growing digital space.

CalBank’s ISO 27001 journey started in April 2018 and has been described by the Head of Information Security Department at CalBank as that which was filled with “anxiety, uneasiness, tension and mixed feelings at different points in time.”

Speaking to JoyBusiness, Henrietta Polley explained that the certification will go a long way to instil confidence in the firm.

“This certification is an affirmation that the Bank has adopted and complied with the highest known management standard in Information Security in the world and the recent Bank of Ghana Cyber and Information assets of the Bank are adequately protected at all times,” she stated.

ISO/IEC 27001 is one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security management system standard. 

The standard encompasses the Bank’s people, processes and technology and guarantees the robustness and quality of CalBank’s risk management processes.

Mrs Adedoyin Odunfa, CEO of Digital Jewels, consultants on the implementation and certification process of the ISO 27001 stated that “together with the dynamic team of CalBank we followed a rigorous and painstaking process to implement the ISO 27001 standard in an efficient and effective manner, climaxing in a Certification Audit with Zero Non-Conformities”.

About CalBank

CalBank, Ghana’s leading independent Bank commenced operations in July 1990 and is considered to be one of the most innovative banks in Ghana. 

After 28 years in operation, CalBank has a solid track record of sterling financial performance delivering value to shareholders. 

CalBank’s objective is to be Ghana’s leading digitized bank has seen the Bank introduce innovative electronic banking solutions to the Ghanaian market.
 


