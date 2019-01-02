Ethiopian Airlines to provide Aviation training services for Ghanaians

Ethiopian Airlines will from January 2019 be taking Ghanaian aviation students for training in Addis Ababa through a collaboration with the Ghana Aviation Training Academy.

Located in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian Aviation Academy (EAA) is ranked amongst the world's top aviation training centres providing competitive global standard aviation training services.

Speaking to JoyBusiness, the country Manager for Ethiopian Airlines, Genet W. Michael, said so far about 11 trainees have been selected for the first batch of training.

“Together with the Ghana Aviation Training Centre, we are doing the recruitment and they will be sent to our academy in Addis Ababa,” he said.

According to Madam Genet the first group will undergo cabin crew training for three months and are likely to set off for Addis Ababa this month.

The Ethiopian Aviation Academy is the largest and the most modern aviation academy in Africa and a full ICAO TRAINAIR Plus Member.