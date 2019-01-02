Ethiopian Airlines will from January 2019 be taking Ghanaian aviation students for training in Addis Ababa through a collaboration with the Ghana Aviation Training Academy.
Located in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian Aviation Academy (EAA) is ranked amongst the world's top aviation training centres providing competitive global standard aviation training services.
Speaking to JoyBusiness, the country Manager for Ethiopian Airlines, Genet W. Michael, said so far about 11 trainees have been selected for the first batch of training.
“Together with the Ghana Aviation Training Centre, we are doing the recruitment and they will be sent to our academy in Addis Ababa,” he said.
According to Madam Genet the first group will undergo cabin crew training for three months and are likely to set off for Addis Ababa this month.
The Ethiopian Aviation Academy is the largest and the most modern aviation academy in Africa and a full ICAO TRAINAIR Plus Member.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Ethiopian Airlines to provide Aviation training services for Ghanaians
- “It’s an Assumption Agreement”: Bank of Baroda clarifies Stanbic Bank deal
- Expert predicts Bank of Baroda employees will be out of work soon
- Gov’t suspends Uni-Pass implementation
- Thoughts in the midst of crisis: The recent merger, acquisition, and consolidation of banks in Ghana.
- Is your bank safe? List of banks that have met BoG's requirement
- Stanbic Bank ‘takes over’ Bank of Baroda
- GhIPSS to roll out e-commerce payment solution
- CAL Bank meets BoG's ¢400mn minimum capital requirement
- Banks moving away from lending to investments - BoG Banking Report
- 6 local banks to get ¢280m each in gov't bailout
- SABC board left toothless as more directors resign
- Isong Udom is new UBA Ghana Managing Director
- Time’s up! 5 banks likely to lose licenses
- First National Bank confirms takeover talks with GHL Bank