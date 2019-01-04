VIDEO: Interest rates to drop in 2019 – David Ofosu-Dorte

Executive Chairman and Senior Partner of AB & David Africa, David Ofosu-Dorte is anticipating a drop in interest rates in the country in the coming months.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express: Business Edition with host Philip Nanfuri, the legal luminary is predicting a drop in interest rates in the country as the banking sector reforms kick in and global events cause some changes.

He was speaking ahead of a business event, Crystal Ball Africa 2019 organized by AB & David Africa.

The event brings together 200 business executives and experts from all over the world to learn about emerging transformational threats and opportunities in the business world

Mr Ofosu-Dorte added that the banking sector in 2019 will be in a much better position as well as other events shaping the global business environment, businesses, particularly in Africa, should be poised to take advantage of it.

Watch video below:



