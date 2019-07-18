ABL ends Retailer Development Program

Share

Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) has ended its annual Retailer Development Program focused on improving the business skills and livelihoods of its retailers.

About 70 retailers from the Eastern and Central regions benefitted from the training.

The training held in Koforidua and Cape Coast is to improve the business skills of retailers, enable them increase revenue, promote responsible drinking at their outlets and promote their livelihood.

Drinking Responsibly

The Legal and Corporate Affairs Director of ABL, Ms. Adwoa Aaba Arthur, mentioned that the retailers were educated on the company’s SMART drinking initiative and CARE campaign.

“ABL shared fliers on responsible drinking under the P.E.A.K acronym. The P stands Pace yourself when drinking, E - Eat before, during and after drinking alcohol, A - Allow one soft drink between every alcoholic drink; and K- Know your alcohol limit and stay within it. These fliers will be distributed to the retailers who in turn will share with patrons at their outlet(s) to drink responsibly and drive safely,” she said.

“The C.A.R.E. campaign is to ensure that Ghanaians drive safely on our roads,” Ms. Arthur stated.

Improved livelihood

Ms. Arthur said some of the retailers who benefitted from the program last year shared how they are now able to save enough money to take care of their families.

“They have refurbished their outlets, invested in ABL branded coolers and have been able to pay their children’s tuition without any setbacks,” she added.

Explaining how participants will be examined, she said “each participant will complete a pre-training survey to determine their level of business acumen”.

“Last year, the RDP matrix only measured the commercial impact of the RDP on the retailers. However, this year, we will measure the extent to which RDP has improved the livelihood of our retailers,” she added.

Ms. Arthur said after the training, there will be a post-survey to analyze how well participants have transferred their knowledge on these newly acquired business skills.

Meanwhile, ABL has over the years delighted Ghanaians with the best quality and great-tasting beverages since 1931.

Its products comprise of its flagship brand; CLUB Premium Lager, Eagle Lager, Eagle Extra Stout, CLUB Shandy Bͻsoԑ, Castle Milk Stout, Stella Artois; and Beta Malt.