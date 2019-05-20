Govt, EU hold forum to boost investments, jobs in Ghana

Share

The European Union and government have partnered to hold a forum on “Boosting Investments for Sustainable Jobs in Ghana.”

The Ghana-EU Business Forum will be held on 13th and 14th June 2019 in Accra.

The theme for the forum is “Boosting investments for sustainable jobs in Ghana.”

The theme emphasises the forum’s main objective of increasing the awareness of the EU External Investment Plan and in particular its innovative financing instruments in Ghana, and to promote partnerships between International and Local Financial Institutions with potential beneficiaries to promote business opportunities between Ghana and the EU.

This is in line with the government of Ghana’s agenda of boosting private sector investment, creation of decent and sustainable jobs, and promoting the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

The EU External Investment Plan focuses on a number of priority areas such as:

• Sustainable energy and sustainable connectivity;

• Micro, small and medium enterprises financing; and

• Sustainable agriculture, rural entrepreneurs and agroindustry.

The forum will be graced by the presence of a representative of the Presidency of Ghana and Vice-President of the European Commission, Jyrki Katainen, Commissioner for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness.

