CBG organises free health screening for residents in Kanda community

Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD. (CBG) has successfully conducted a free health screening exercise at the National Mosque in Kanda, Accra, benefiting hundreds of residents from the community and surrounding areas.

The initiative reflects CBG’s commitment to promoting preventive healthcare and improving access to essential health services.

Speaking on the rationale behind the outreach, Managing Director of CBG, Dr. Naomi Wolali Kwetey, said many individuals are often unable to prioritise routine health checks due to their work commitments.

“By bringing these services closer to the community, we are making it easier for people to access essential healthcare and take proactive steps towards their wellbeing,” she noted.

The outreach is the sixth in a series of health screening programmes undertaken by CBG in 2026, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to expanding access to healthcare across communities.

The screening covered a range of basic health checks, including blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar level, offering participants the opportunity to assess their health status. Participants also received free medical consultations and where necessary, medications, enabling them to understand their health status better and seek further medical care.

“CBG remains steadfast in its mission to support communities not only through financial services but also through impactful social interventions that improve quality of life”, a statement from the bank said.

Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD (CBG) is wholly owned by the Government of Ghana and operates as a universal Bank with over 100 branches in 13 regions of Ghana. The Bank has strong government support, a large SME client network, and a pool of diverse talent.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.