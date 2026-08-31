National

CDD calls for constitutional protection for OSP to shield anti-corruption fight

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  31 August 2026 10:22pm
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The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) is calling for constitutional protection for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to safeguard its independence and strengthen the fight against political corruption.

Director of Programmes and Advocacy at CDD-Ghana, Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, says the OSP should ultimately be elevated to the status of a constitutional body.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, he said the anti-corruption office needs time to fully establish itself after years of building its institutional infrastructure.

“It took the office a lot of years to begin to build its own infrastructure, recruiting staff,” he said.

Dr Asante noted that it was only around 2023 and 2024 that the OSP could really be described as becoming operational.

He therefore believes the office must be given enough time to continue its work while being held accountable for delivering on its mandate.

“And so, we have to give that office time to continue to do its work. But, of course, it is up to the office to continue to deliver on its mandates,” he said.

According to him, the public is closely monitoring the OSP's performance because of the support it has received since its establishment.

He said the public has also resisted attacks and challenges confronting the institution over the years.

“And the public is looking very closely at what the office is able to do, because they have supported the office right from the start and have resisted all of the attacks and all the issues that the office had to go through,” Dr Asante said.

He stressed the need for the OSP to maintain that public confidence by demonstrating results.

“It has enjoyed public support. So, what I want to continue to see is the office delivering,” he said.

Dr Asante also rejected the suggestion that the OSP necessarily needs a complete rebirth, arguing instead for continuity in its institutional development.

“So, whether it’s a rebirth or I just want continuity,” he said.

He described the OSP as the appropriate institutional framework for tackling political corruption but said its long-term survival requires stronger constitutional safeguards.

“I think it’s the right architecture when it comes to dealing with political corruption,” he said.

“We have to eventually elevate it to the status of a constitutional body with the constitutional protections; that’s the ultimate aim.”

His comments come after the Supreme Court affirmed the legality of the OSP, a development he believes gives the institution room to continue strengthening its operations.

“But I think the Supreme Court’s affirmation of its legality at least gives us the breathing space to continue in this transition that we are currently in,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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