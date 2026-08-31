OSP faces crucial test to deliver after years of public support – CDD-Ghana’s Pumpuni Asante

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) now faces a crucial test to deliver on its mandate after years of public support, according to the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana).

Director of Programmes and Advocacy at CDD-Ghana, Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, said the office has taken years to establish its structures and become fully operational.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, he said the OSP had to spend significant time building its infrastructure and recruiting staff.

“It took the office a lot of years to begin to build its own infrastructure and recruit staff,” he said.

He noted that only around 2023 and 2024 could the institution really be described as operational.

“I think you have to go to 2023, 2024 before really you were talking about the office becoming operational,” he said.

Dr Pumpuni Asante therefore believes the OSP should be given time to continue its work. But he stressed that this must come with a clear expectation that the institution delivers on its mandate.

“And so, we have to give that office time to continue to do its work. But, of course, it is up to the office to continue to deliver on its mandates,” he said.

He said public attention is now firmly fixed on the OSP because Ghanaians have supported the institution from its establishment.

“But the public is looking very closely at what the office is able to do, because they have supported the office right from the start and have resisted all of the attacks and all the issues that the office had to go through,” he said.

According to him, that public backing has given the OSP an important foundation, but also creates expectations about its performance.

“It has enjoyed public support. So, what I want to continue to see is the office delivering,” he said.

Dr Pumpuni Asante also rejected the idea that the OSP necessarily needs a complete reset. Instead, he said the focus should be on maintaining progress and strengthening the institution.

“So, whether it’s a rebirth or I just want continuity,” he said.

He maintained that the OSP remains the appropriate institutional framework for tackling political corruption.

“I think it’s the right architecture when it comes to dealing with political corruption,” he said.

However, he believes the long-term objective should be to strengthen the institution’s independence through constitutional protection.

“We have to eventually elevate it to the status of a constitutional body with the constitutional protections; that’s the ultimate aim,” he said.

For now, he said the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the legality of the OSP provides room for the institution to consolidate its position and continue its work.

“But I think the Supreme Court’s affirmation of its legality at least gives us the breathing space to continue in this transition that we are currently in,” he said.

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